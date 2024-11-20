A night of cinematic music and the greatest film soundtracks is coming to entertain Paphos audiences as Technopolis 20 hosts renowned Cypriot pianist Manolis Neophytou. On November 27, the pianist will take over the venue’s stage to present a rich repertoire with iconic music from Greek and international cinema, welcoming a diverse range of audience members.

Well-known for his remarkable international career, which began with his first solo recital at the age of 11 before his studies in Moscow and Paris, Neophytou will travel to Paphos for an evening of beautiful and beloved music made famous from timeless films.

Audiences will be transported through live performances of cherished film scores, enhanced by parallel screenings of scenes from beloved movies such as A Touch of Spice, Scent of a Woman, Schindler’s List, Never on Sunday, Pirates of the Caribbean, Amélie, Modern Times, and Frantic. Yet he will not be taking the Technopolis 20 stage solo. Accompanying him on violin will be guest musician Nikolas Efthymiou, who will add more musical mastery to the programme.

Before November ends, Technopolis 20 will host one more music night, this one acting as a pre-event of the 11th Cyprus Jazz & World Music Showcase 2024 held at Limassol’s Rialto Theatre in December. Gearing up to the new festival edition, Nama Dama and Chunky Funky Band will perform two sets on November 29, setting the mood for a new month full of music.

