DTX Exchange is setting the bar high on the cryptocurrency market, surpassing a ginormous $8.1 million in its current presale phase. The platform unveiled its First Hybrid Leaderboard ahead of its much awaited launch, a unique feature constructed to bring transparency, gamification, and bolstered trader experience.

This milestone secures the status of DTX Exchange as an industry pioneer in the crypto trading space, with its proprietary hybrid blockchain VulcanX serving as the nexus between traditional and decentralized finance. But what does it take for the leaderboard to become more attractive, and why is it attracting traders and investors all over the world?

Hybrid Leaderboard: Transforming Crypto trading

A standout feature is the First Hybrid Leaderboard that rewards the best traders by metrics of their performance. In addition to being rankings, it makes trading a game and has competitive dynamics, too. This feature is easily in line with DTX Exchange’s vision of bringing the best from CEX and DEX in one place.

This leaderboard is used as a basis for participants to demonstrate their trading expertise to get rewards and be noticed by the community. Combined with DTX’s wallet based trading system, the feature amplifies transparency and accountability thus boosting the confidence of its growing user base.

Surpassing $8.1 million: A testament to trust

DTX’s meteoric growth is supported by its unique offerings pulling in seasoned investors and new entrants. Approaching $8,100,000 in November showed confidence in its roadmap, as it prepares for Tier-1 exchange listing. DTX Tokens are currently priced at $0.1 in its sixth presale phase, having the potential of a 50x rally when it will be listed. The funds now further solidify DTX Exchange’s plan to onboard more than 120,000 unique asset classes across cryptocurrencies, stocks, ETFs, bonds, and forex for trading inside a single wallet.

Why DTX Exchange stands out

Proprietary Technology: The VulcanX blockchain provides the necessary means to the high-speed, secure and scalable treatment of various trading instruments. Inclusivity: By fusing DeFi with TradFi, the platform closes the gap bridging financial accessibility, and providing useful tools for both novice and expert traders. Community-Oriented Features: With the Hybrid Leaderboard, users will be engaged and trader loyalty will be heightened as active participation is rewarded.

Features introduced by DTX Exchange correspond to market trends that call for efficiency, inclusiveness and transparency. The Hybrid Leaderboard introduction brings user engagement to the next level, while establishing an ecosystem that is favorable to long term growth.

Analysts believe that while it marches towards historic launch, the DTX token is well set to outperform most top altcoins and set a benchmark for hybrid trading solutions.

DTX Exchange limited time promotion

There is a promotion for DTX tokens where DTX Exchange will give you an additional 100% on any deposit. For those who want to join the revolution, use the promo code SELLSTAGE to double your deposit!

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more