Demonstrating their strong commitment to community support, the Libertex team recently restored and enhanced spaces within the “Hope for Children” CRC Policy Center’s premises in Limassol. This meaningful initiative, rooted in volunteerism, focused on transforming the facility into a more welcoming and supportive environment for children and the dedicated social workers and psychologists who care for them. As a positive outcome, it also fostered team-building among Libertex employees, who worked together to refurbish several rooms and the garden area.”

The restoration project involved Libertex staff working in groups to enhance various internal and external areas. Volunteers painted walls, installed new carpets and drapes, upgraded lighting and office furniture, and revitalized the garden. The goal was to create a warm, safe space conducive to healing for the children who visit daily and to provide a better work environment for the staff of Hope For Children based in Limassol.

“At Libertex, we believe that everyone has a role to play in building a more compassionate world,” said Marios Chailis, Chief Marketing Officer of the Libertex Group. “This restoration project reflects our team’s deep sense of purpose and care. We wanted to make a tangible difference in children’s lives and honor the inspiring work of the social workers who support them daily.”

Since 2022, Libertex has proudly supported the work of Hope For Children. This partnership goes beyond financial support, with Libertex staff actively engaging in hands-on efforts that showcase their commitment to creating positive change in the community. The revitalised spaces stands as a testament to the power of teamwork and empathy. For the children who visit, it offers a place of comfort and care, while for the staff, it reinforces that their tireless efforts are recognized and valued.

“We are deeply thankful for the Libertex team’s dedication to our cause,” said Andria Neocleous, Executive Director of “Hope for Children” CRC Policy Center. “Their work in rejuvenating our premises in Limassol will have a lasting impact on the children we serve and on our staff who work diligently to protect and support them. Collaborations like these help us continue promoting children’s rights and wellbeing and providing critical care and support.”

“Hope For Children” CRC Policy Center is committed to promoting children’s rights and providing psychosocial and legal support. The “Children’s House” serves as a multidisciplinary hub to support and rehabilitate sexually abused children through comprehensive services, including social support, therapy, medical examinations, and family support, in collaboration with Social Welfare Services, Cyprus Police, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education and other governmental bodies.

The Children’s House services are provided in both Limassol and all other districts, while based in Nicosia. Similarly, the services of the foster families programme are provided nationwide, in cooperation with, and under the supervision of, the Social Welfare Services.

Through this project, Libertex reaffirms its dedication to creating positive, lasting change in the lives of children, showing how compassion, teamwork and meaningful action can make a significant difference.

About Libertex

Part of the Libertex Group, Libertex is an online broker offering tradable CFDs with underlying assets being commodities, Forex, ETFs, cryptocurrencies, and others. Libertex also offers investments in real stocks. Over the years, Libertex has received multiple prestigious awards and recognitions, including “Global CFD Broker of the Year” (PAN Finance, 2024), “Most Trusted Broker” (European CEO, 2024) and “Best Trading Experience” (Ultimate Fintech, 2023). Libertex is the Official Online Trading Partner of FC Bayern, in what has become a dynamic and exciting partnership.

Since being founded in 1997, the Libertex Group has grown into a robust fintech powerhouse, with an established presence in various jurisdictions, serving millions of clients from several countries all over the world. In Europe the Libertex trading platform is operated by Indication Investments Ltd., a Cyprus Investment Firm regulated and supervised by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) with CIF Licence number 164/12.

To learn more about Libertex, visit: www.libertex.com