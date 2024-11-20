The concept of toxic interpersonal relationships has become a staple of modern discourse, sparking numerous (and sometimes not-so-calm) online and offline conversations. Drawing inspiration from this highly relevant issue, AFIS Cyprus has launched a fresh and modern campaign tackling our toxic relationship with… empty batteries.

The 360 campaign urgently aims to raise public awareness about the dangers of failing to recycle batteries. These non-recycled batteries can prove toxic to the environment and, consequently, to ourselves, as their harmful substances may end up in the food we eat and the water we drink.

In the campaign’s first video, we meet a young man sitting in a session with his therapist, where he recounts the timeline of a toxic relationship that scarred him and changed his worldview. In the end, it is revealed that the other “person” in that relationship was none other than a… dead battery.

But the campaign doesn’t stop there, as every story has two sides. The battery shares its side of the story in the next campaign video. The campaign’s message is clear: “End your toxic relationship with batteries by placing them in an AFIS battery bin, and keep their harmful substances away from your environment.”

The campaign, created as a collaboration between AFIS Cyprus and Action Global Communications, includes various creative materials rolled out across social and digital media, PR initiatives, influencer marketing, radio advertisements, Out-Of-Home ads, and various activations.

About AFIS Cyprus

For the past 17 years, AFIS Cyprus has been Cyprus’s first and only licensed Collective Waste Management System for portable batteries, working to meet the EU’s national recycling targets. AFIS has placed over 6,000 battery recycling bins across Cyprus for convenient access.

The vision of AFIS Cyprus Ltd is to operate as an efficient and effective Waste Management System for Portable Batteries and Accumulators, recognised by the public for its significant contribution to improving the quality of life in our country.

For more information about the organisation and its battery collection points, visit their website and follow AFIS Cyprus on Youtube, Instagram and Facebook.