Cyprus’ nature, cultural heritage and local hospitality can be explored during a one- or two-day weekend trip to Tillyria organised by Nicosia’s tourism board on November 30 and December 1.

November 30 includes visits to the neolithic settlement of Chirokitia, Petra tou Romiou – where according to mythology Aphrodite emerged from the waves – Pachyammos and Kato Pyrgos, where the excursionists will stay overnight.

December 1 will be dedicated to getting to know Kato Pyrgos through a guided tour, showcasing the village’s history, traditions and hidden beauties.

Optional activities include easy to moderate hiking and horse riding.

HOW TO BOOK:

Find information and reserve your seat here or call 99251074.

One-day trips cost €20-€25, two-day trips €40-80 and extra activities €20-€45. Meals are booked at special rates for €15-€20.