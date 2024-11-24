A yellow weather warning for strong winds will remain in place for Cyprus until midnight on Sunday.

According to the Met office, the island will be battered by very strong winds, measuring 7-8 Beaufort affecting the coasts and those of 6-7 the mountains and inland.

A previous second yellow weather warning for storms on Sunday was withdrawn.

The Civil Defence service called on the public to remove anything from gardens that could be blown around by the wind and cause damage. This could include Christmas decorations.

Clouds are also expected through the day which will bring isolated showers.

A distinct drop in temperature is also forecast, reaching 16C inland and 4C on the mountains, where ice may form.

More rains are expected overnight while snow is forecast in the mountains and sleet in lower down areas. The temperature will fall to 6C inland, 8C on the coasts and 1C in the mountains.

More rain and snow is expected on Monday, with the wet weather to continue on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The temperature will rise on Monday but will remain below average levels for the time of year.