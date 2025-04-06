A blood donation event was held in Paphos on Sunday in memory of Anastasia Adamidou, who was one of 57 people killed in a train crash in February 2023 between the Greek villages of Tempi and Evangelismos on the mainline between Athens and Thessaloniki.

The donation event was also held as part of the Paphos dental association’s efforts to raise awareness of their cause on the occasion of World Oral Health Day, which was observed on March 20.

The Paphos dental association handed out commemorative t-shirts and oral hygiene paraphernalia to those who donated blood.

The train crash occurred on the mainline between Athens and Thessaloniki on February 28, 2023, with a passenger train colliding head-on with a cargo train, throwing entire carriages off the tracks.

The trains were engulfed in flames, with temperatures reaching as high as 1,300 degrees Celsius, with some passengers being flung as far as 40 metres upon impact.

Greece and then Cyprus declared three-day mourning periods in the aftermath of the crash.

In January, an expert report found that 10 tonnes of highly flammable aromatic hydrocarbons were present on the cargo train, and that it was the explosion of that flammable liquid which caused the deaths of 30 people who had survived the initial impact.