Cyprus-flagged MV CYMONA OCEAN, a new Kamsarmax bulk carrier built by Japan’s Oshima Shipbuilding, has been delivered to the fleet of shipowner Nicolas Hadjioannou and will be managed by Athens-based Alassia NewShips Management Inc.

The 82,000 DWT vessel, registered in Limassol, is powered by a MAN B&W 5S60ME-C10.5-EGRBP main engine and classed by a member of the International Association of Classification Societies (IACS), with final designation to be confirmed.

Alassia said the delivery represents a milestone for the company and aligns with its long-term strategy to expand its managed fleet with modern, environmentally compliant tonnage.

“It is another step towards the development of our fleet and towards a greener and more efficient shipping future,” the company stated, while thanking all team members and partners involved in the shipbuilding and delivery process.

The vessel is expected to enhance both capacity and operational flexibility across global dry bulk trades.

Hadjioannou serves as Executive Chairman of Alassia and CEO of Cymona Shipping Management SAM. He is also Vice Chairman of NorthStandard P&I Club, Vice president of the Monaco Chamber of Shipping, a Director at the Cyprus Union of Shipowners, and a member of the advisory committee of the Norwegian Hull Club.

In 2022, Alassia was recognised with the Efkranti Award for Best Communications Strategy.

On social media, the company said that “We are proud to announce the successful delivery of MV CYMONA OCEAN, our newbuilding 82,000 DWT OSHIMA KAMSARMAX. This milestone reflects the continued growth and commitment of our team towards innovation, operational excellence and sustainable shipping.”

It added that a sincere thank you goes to everyone involved in the project “for their professionalism and dedication throughout the construction and delivery process,” noting that they look forward to the vessel’s contribution to the fleet and to “continuing our journey towards a greener and more efficient maritime future.”