A coordinated police campaign in the Limassol municipality of Polemidia resulted in multiple vehicle seizures and dozens of traffic violations on Sunday evening, according to the police.

The operation, carried out between 3pm and midnight, involved officers from the motorcycle Z unit and Limassol traffic police.

During the operation, four motorcycles, one of which was confirmed as stolen, and one car were seized. A total of 33 out-of-court fines were issued for various traffic offences.

In one case, a 19-year-old motorcyclist was flagged for inspection but attempted to flee. He was not wearing a protective helmet and his motorcycle bore no licence plates. He reportedly sped off to evade police and lost control while turning, causing the bike to overturn. Although he tried to escape on foot, he was caught by officers.

Further checks revealed the 19-year-old had no driving licence, no insurance, no registration plates, and was riding a motorcycle with an expired road permit. A small quantity of cannabis and a grinder were also found in the vehicle and he tested positive in a preliminary narcotest.

In a separate incident, a 16-year-old was found riding an unregistered and stolen motorcycle with no licence, insurance, or road permit. The vehicle was immobilised on the spot.

Meanwhile, a 21-year-old man was caught running two red lights and was found to be driving without a licence, insurance, registration plates, or a valid road permit.

Limassol traffic police are continuing their investigations. Authorities have reiterated their commitment to road safety and warned that similar campaigns will be carried out regularly to clamp down on illegal and dangerous driving.