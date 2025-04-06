A “low-powered explosive device” was placed outside a warehouse in the Larnaca suburb of Livadia and detonated in the early hours of Sunday morning, shattering a glass door, Larnaca police spokesman Spyros Chrysostomou said.

He said the explosion occurred at around 3.20am, and that police officers attended the scene soon after.

“With the explosion of the device, the main glass entrance was shattered,” he added, saying that the police have not yet determined the identity of the person who placed the device.

He added that the police are continuing their investigation into the matter.