Police on Sunday urged Pafos FC fans planning to go to the airport to greet new player David Luiz to show respect for other airport users.

The celebrated defender is set to arrive at Paphs airport at 5.30 on Sunday afternoon.

According to fan groups, hundreds are expected at the airport to welcome him.

A police announcement said all the relevant measures will be taken.

But they called on fans to park before they got to the airport and make their way there on foot.

“We remind that the parking area at the airport covers the needs of travellers and is not sufficient to cover the needs of Pafos fans,” the announcement said.

Police also called on fans to listen to what officers at the airport said.

Brazilian player Luiz heads to Pafos from Brazilian club Fortaleza.

In addition to playing for Brazil more than 50 times, he has played for Chelsea, Arsenal, Paris Saint Germain and Benfica.