Monday’s weather will be mostly hot and sunny across most of the island, though increased cloud cover will be observed in some parts, most likely in the mountains and in the northeast.

Temperatures will rise to 37 degrees Celsius inland, 31 degrees Celsius on the west and southwest coasts, 33 degrees Celsius on the rest of the coasts, and 27 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies will be mostly clear again, though low clouds will be possible over the west and north of the island.

Temperatures will drop to 22 degrees Celsius inland, 23 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and 18 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Clear skies and warm weather will be the order of most of the rest of the week, with clouds expected to gather at around midday inland and in the mountains on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to rise slightly on Wednesday and then remain stable through most of the rest of the week.