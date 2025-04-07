The Christodoula march to raise awareness for cancer has entered its 50th year and, to symbolise its journey through the decades, has incorporated a symbolic suitcase to be passed from one person to the other.

The suitcase “sends the message that cancer patients are not alone […] and that the weight of their struggle is shared”, head of communications at the Anti-Cancer Society Nicoleta Thanasiadou told the Cyprus Mail.

The march, considered to be the largest cancer awareness campaign on the island, began on Sunday in Sotira, Famagusta, and is currently travelling around the island before ending at Arodafnousa palliative care centre in Nicosia on April 12.

The campaign includes races, a motorcycle procession carrying the suitcase and the main march, attended every year by dignitaries from all walks of life, and proceeds constitute a large portion of the Anti-Cancer Society funds.

The march is named after Christodoula, a cancer patient who was displaced by force from Famagusta in 1974, following the Turkish invasion.

She was told by the UN to go to Sotira and walked there from Ayios Memnon carrying a suitcase – hence the significance of the suitcase on the march.

On arrival, she died under an orange tree.

The march aims at cultivating awareness around cancer and promote prevention, diagnosis and treatment.

Information can be found here or by calling 77771080.