PwC Cyprus has introduced a series of paid leave policies aimed at supporting its employees during significant life events related to reproductive health.

According to an official announcemnet, these new measures, which came into effect on March 12, 2025, “reflect the company’s commitment to fostering a human-centric and inclusive workplace”.

The policies specifically address fertility treatments, premature birth, miscarriage, and stillbirth, ensuring that both employees and their partners receive the necessary time off to cope with these challenging experiences.

Under the new policies, employees undergoing fertility treatments, such as In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF), Intrauterine Insemination (IUI), or egg freezing, are entitled to a substantial amount of paid leave.

Partners of those undergoing treatment will also receive dedicated time off to provide care and support.

This initiative is designed to alleviate some of the pressures associated with fertility treatments, offering employees the opportunity to focus on their health and wellbeing during a potentially stressful period.

PwC Cyprus has also addressed the challenges surrounding premature births by offering women full maternity leave, with additional paid leave depending on the week of birth.

Partners are entitled to full paternity leave and up to three extra weeks of leave, enabling both parents to be present during this critical time and support one another.

In cases of miscarriage, PwC Cyprus has introduced a Miscarriage Leave policy, which offers women paid leave based on the stage of pregnancy at the time of the loss.

The policy also extends to partners, recognising the importance of shared support and healing.

For stillbirths occurring after the 24th week of pregnancy, the company offers a fully paid voluntary period of maternity leave, along with supportive leave for partners to navigate the emotional and practical aspects of this loss.

The announcement noted that these measures are part of PwC Cyprus’ broader “Inclusion First” strategy, “aimed at creating a workplace where all employees — regardless of background — can thrive”.

“Through this compassionate and inclusive approach”, the company explained, “PwC Cyprus seeks to strengthen its culture of belonging, offering support during some of life’s most vulnerable moments”.

Anna Loizou, Partner and Chief People Officer at PwC Cyprus, stressed the importance of cultivating a supportive and empathetic workplace.

“At PwC, our goal is to shape a workplace that supports and empowers our people,” Loizou said.

“For many, creating or expanding a family is one of life’s most significant and fulfilling experiences — but it often comes with challenges,” she added.

“With the implementation of these new policies, PwC Cyprus not only enhances the wellbeing of its people, but also sets a standard of best practices aligned with the realities of modern family life,” Loizou concluded.