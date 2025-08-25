The appeal against the dismissal of former judge Doria Varoshiotou, who ruled that death of conscript Thanasis Nicolaou in 2005 a criminal act, will be heard at the supreme constitutional court on Monday morning.

Varoshiotou was relieved off her duties in July 2025 by after the supreme judicial court ruled that she did not meet the required criteria, ultimately terminating her appointment as a temporary judge, which she held sincr July 1, 2023.

The former judge was removed ahead of today’s conclusion of her appeal against her dismissal, following a supreme constitutional court ruling in late July 2025.

The supreme judicial council had decided to not offer Varoshiotou a permanent position within the judiciary after she concluded the conclusion her two-year probationary period.

This made Varoshiotou the the only one of 11 judges under probation whose position was discontinued, with seven being offered permanent appointments and three being given further probation.

Last year, Varoshiotou ruled that conscript Thanasis Nicolaou, a conscript who died in 2005, had been strangled to death. Her ruling overturned the original classification of his death as suicide, and followed a a long campaign by his mother, Andriana Nicolaou.