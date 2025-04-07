The comedy scene on the island is alive and buzzing. Long gone are the days when you could not find anything to make you laugh. Now, with festivals, TV hosts and dedicated comedy groups, the local comedy world is beyond established. One upcoming event approaches soon not only to spread laughter but to support a good cause as well.

Stand-Up for Autism is a double comedy show taking place on April 13 in Nicosia and is a dual production by Motion Comedy and Black Lemon. Featuring well-known and emerging comedians from Cyprus and Greece, the comedy show happens in support of the NGO Voice for Autism, raising money for their actions.

Two shows will be presented on the day. First up, comedians Giorgos Hatzipavlou, Constantinos Psillidis, Hambis Damianou, Miltiadis, Kostas Mavrommatis, Vasilis Panayiotou, Sophia Shipetova, Despo Leontiou, Amalia and Andros Tsestos will take the stage of Maskarini Theatre one by one, starting at 7pm.

The second show will commence at 9pm with comedians Giorgos Chatzipavlou, Pavlos Pavlidis, Louis Patsalidis, ANEK, Giorgos Elissaiou, Pavlos Leptos, Marilena Zodiatou, Totos, Christodoulos Dimitriou and Christina Tryfonos continuing the laughter.

Stand-Up for Autism

Charity comedy show featuring over 15 comedians from Cyprus and Greece. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the NGO Voice for Autism. April 13. Maskarini Theatre, Nicosia. 7pm and 9pm. In Greek. www.MotionComedy.com