Residents in Larnaca have until August 18 to clear their private plots and open spaces, the Larnaca district organisation (EOA) announced on Friday.

The municipal council called on owners and tenants in all three municipal districts to remove rubbish, weeds, and other waste materials from their properties. This includes yards, buildings, gardens and any open plots.

All waste must be taken to licensed waste management units.

The EOA stressed that neglected spaces with rubbish or wild vegetation create breeding grounds for rodents and insects. These conditions, it said, are harmful to public health, damage the image of the area, and pose risks to personal safety.

Authorities warned that failure to comply by the deadline will lead to legal action. In such cases, municipal crews will clean the area themselves and recover the costs from the owners as a civil debt.

If a private cleaning job is found to be incomplete or unsatisfactory, the municipality will step in to finish the work and charge the owner accordingly. Responsibility lies with both property owners and tenants — even when third parties dump waste in the area, the council clarified.

Those keeping machinery or large objects on their plots must move them temporarily to allow for proper cleaning. The municipality will not be held liable for any loss or damage to such items during the cleaning process.