Stavros Papadouris has been elected new president of Cyprus’ Green party.

In the elections that took place on Sunday afternoon in the framework of the party’s congress, Papadouris received 71.72 per cent of the votes.

This was the first time the congress was held in a ‘hybrid’ form, with delegates participating either in person or online.

The party’s new statue also came into force, stipulating a minimum 40 per cent participation of either gender in decision making bodies.