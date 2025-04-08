President Nikos Christodoulides spoke of how Cyprus can become an “emerging hub” for artificial intelligence on Tuesday.

Government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said after a meeting between Christodoulides and OpenAI’s chief operating officer Brad Lightcap that the pair had discussed the “prospects” regarding Cyprus’ potential “emergence as a hub of artificial intelligence and innovation”.

Additionally, Letymbiotis said, the discussion “highlighted the strategic importance of artificial intelligence and the decisive role OpenAI plays in global technological progress”.

“The discussion focused on the enormous potential offered by artificial intelligence to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of processes and actions. The use of innovative tools can contribute significantly to the country’s digital transformation,” he added.

Founded in 2015, OpenAI is the company behind popular artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT. The company posted a total revenue of $3.7 billion (€3.4bn) last year.