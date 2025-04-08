The deputy welfare ministry is “committed to the implementation of the project for restructuring the social welfare services,” it said on Tuesday.

It added that over the past two years, actions included in the project have been promoted and “those that had already begun are certainly continuing”.

In a statement following press reports around the project, which is co-funded by the EU, the deputy ministry said the most important action since 2019 began in July 2024 to modernise services offered.

Other actions include the neighbourhood social worker, evaluations and actions to serve children’s interests, training sessions, and escorts and mentors for vulnerable children.

It said it was also promoting a national strategy for the protection of children and the setting up of a call centre.