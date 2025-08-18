President Nikos Christodoulides will on Tuesday take part in a video conference of European leaders in light of Monday night’s meeting of European leaders and United States President Donald Trump on the Ukraine war at the White House, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said on Monday evening.

Tuesday’s meeting will be convened by European Council president Antonio Costa, with the heads of government of all 27 European Union member states set to participate and “assess” the White House meeting.

Monday night’s meeting comes after Trump invited Zelenskiy to the White House following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday night, with the European leaders rushing to Washington DC to present a united front to Trump over the matter of the war.

As such, Zelenskiy will be joined at the White House by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Nato Secretary-General Mark Rutte, and British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

The meetıng, and the European leaders’ will for a show of support for Zelenskiy and Ukraine, comes after Trump had insisted in a social media post that any peace deal for Ukraine would entail “no getting back Obama given Crimea”, which Russia invaded in 2014, and “no going into Nato by Ukraine”.

Trump had also erroneously asserted that Russia had taken Ukraine “without a shot being fired”.

As the meeting began on Monday night, Trump once again acclaimed his “very good” meeting with Putin on Friday night and said there is “a good possibility that something could come out of it”.

He added, “if we can get to peace, I know it’s going to work”.