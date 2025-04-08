The Larnaca local government organisation (EOA) on Tuesday raised serious concerns over government plans to relocate asphalt production units and a plastic pyrolysis plant to an industrial zone in Koshi, near several densely populated communities.

In a formal memo addressed to President Nikos Christodoulides, the organisation urged the government to urgently review its decision to allow heavy industry to operate in the zone B2 high nuisance industrial area. The planned development, it argues, poses “significant environmental, health and social risks” to local residents.

The planned relocation would bring asphalt concrete plants and plastic pyrolysis facilities dangerously close to the municipalities of Aradippou, Athienou, Dali, and the community of Lympia. In the same area lies a National Guard camp and several major schools, including Aradippou lyceum and Pascal English School. Construction of a new technical school in Larnaca is also underway nearby.

Local officials warn that emissions, odours and waste from the facilities could seriously affect air quality and increase the risk of respiratory illnesses, particularly among vulnerable groups such as children and soldiers.

The Koshi area is already under significant environmental pressure. It hosts the island’s main solid waste management unit, which is reportedly overloaded and facing operational issues. In addition, wooden electricity poles treated with creosote, a hazardous chemical, are stored in the same area.

The new plants, critics say, would only worsen the situation.

“Asphalt production and plastic pyrolysis release pollutants that could contaminate both air and water,” the EOA memo states. The proposed site is also near the under-construction Kammitsi and Archangelos dams. These are designed to serve both flood control and irrigation purposes for the Aradippou farming region. Officials warn that a leak or accident could lead to water contamination.

Another major point of objection concerns the area’s proximity to Natura 2000 zones. The planned site borders the “Koshi–Pallourokambos” special protection area (SPA) and the “Lympia–Ayia Anna” special area of conservation (SAC). Authorities fear that industrial activity nearby could undermine biodiversity and conservation goals, in breach of both national and EU environmental laws.

In its appeal to Christodoulides, the Larnaca EOA insists that the government’s move is both irresponsible and unlawful.

“This is a deeply flawed plan,” the statement reads.

“Koshi is not suitable for this kind of development – it borders populated areas, already bears a heavy industrial burden, and is close to protected natural zones.”

The organisation stresses that this issue must not be taken lightly.

“Residents’ concerns are justified,” it says, “and must be treated with the seriousness they deserve. The executive must listen before irreversible damage is done.”

The government has not yet responded publicly to the memo.