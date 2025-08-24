A 44-year-old man filed a report with the police on Sunday afternoon, claiming to have been injured by a gunshot while working in the Pera Chorio area, Nicosia.

The incident occurred shortly before 5:00 p.m., when the man was allegedly shot in the leg from a distance of approximately 30 meters by a hunter using a shotgun.

The injured man was immediately transferred to the Nicosia General Hospital for medical treatment.

The hunter involved in the incident later presented himself at the Pera Chorio Police Station for questioning.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the shooting took place in an area that is open for hunting activities.

The case is currently under investigation by the Police.