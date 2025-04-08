Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have taken a steep dive, each falling 20% in value. As the meme coin market reels, focus turns to XYZVerse. Is this newcomer poised to reverse the downward trend and revive investors’ confidence? The answer may determine the future direction of meme coins.

$XYZ unlocks the G.O.A.T. status, early investors positioned for massive ROI

XYZVerse ($XYZ) has brought a brand-new concept to the memecoin niche by blending the excitement of sports with the fast-moving energy of crypto. Designed for hardcore fans of football, basketball, MMA, and esports, this project goes beyond just being another token—it’s a growing community built around passion for the game.

With the bold Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.) vision, XYZVerse is aiming higher than the average meme coin. And people are taking notice—it has recently earned the title of Best New Meme Project.

What sets $XYZ apart? It’s not a short-lived trend. This project has a clear roadmap and a dedicated community focused on long-term growth.

Fueled by the sports mentality, the $XYZ token has emerged as the ultimate contender ready to crush competitors. $XYZ is on its way to the winner’s podium to become a badge of honor for those who live and breathe sports and crypto.

$XYZ already delivers even before hitting the market

The $XYZ presale is underway, providing access to the token at a special pre-listing price.

Launch Price: $0.0001

Price Now: $0.003333

Next Stage: $0.005

Final Presale Price: $0.02

Following the presale, the $XYZ token will be listed on major centralized and decentralized exchanges, with a target listing price of $0.10. If the project raises enough capital to support this valuation, early investors could see returns of up to 1,000x on their presale entries.

So far, over $10 million has been invested, reflecting strong market interest. Notably, securing tokens at a lower presale price offers the potential for higher ROI upon launch.

Demand for $XYZ is surging, driving rapid progress in the presale. Early buyers secure the lowest prices, maximizing their potential returns.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) has experienced notable shifts in its price recently. In the past week, the price has dropped by over 17%. Looking at the past month, there’s been a decline of more than 30%. However, over the last six months, Dogecoin’s value has actually increased by nearly 29%, highlighting a longer-term upward trend despite short-term dips.

Currently, Dogecoin is trading between $0.14 and $0.17. The nearest support level is at $0.12, with a second support at around $0.09. On the upside, the nearest resistance is at $0.19, and a second resistance level stands at $0.22. Breaking through these resistance levels could pave the way for potential gains, while falling below support might indicate further declines.

Technical indicators suggest that Dogecoin may be oversold. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at a low 16.65, and the Stochastic oscillator is at 5.79, both pointing toward potential undervaluation. The Simple Moving Averages over 10 and 100 days are close, at $0.15 and $0.16 respectively, indicating a consolidation phase. If bullish momentum builds, reaching the first resistance level could result in a rise of approximately 12%, and hitting the second resistance might lead to gains of around 29% from current prices.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been on a downward trend recently. In the past week, its price dropped by 13.72%. Over the last month, the decline reached 18.06%. Looking back six months, SHIB has lost 37.68% of its value. Currently, it trades between $0.00001050 and $0.00001262.

Technical indicators suggest possible changes ahead. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.16, which often indicates an oversold asset. The Stochastic oscillator sits at 6.55, reinforcing this view. The 10-day Simple Moving Average is $0.00001116, below the 100-day average of $0.00001207, reflecting the recent downward movement.

Looking forward, the nearest resistance level is at $0.00001394. If SHIB rises to this point, it would be an increase of about 20%. Breaking through could lead to the second resistance at $0.00001606, nearly 40% higher than current levels. On the downside, the nearest support is at $0.000009703, around 16% below the current price. Falling to the second support at $0.000007583 would mean a decline of approximately 34%.

Conclusion

While DOGE and SHIB remain popular, XYZVerse pioneers a sport memecoin, uniting fans across sports and aiming for significant growth within its community-driven ecosystem.

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Cryptocurrencies are volatile and unpredictable. Due diligence and caution are paramount. Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more