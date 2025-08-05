MPs are preparing to vote on amendments to the pension reform law that appear to weaken its original provisions, it was reported on Tuesday.

As reported by Philenews, the latest version includes more exemptions for state officials, drawing sharp criticism and raising concerns over whether real reform is still possible. The revisions come after president Nikos Christodoulides sent the pension laws back to Parliament just days after they were passed, citing constitutional concerns. In response, MPs have made legal adjustments, but instead of tightening the rules, they’ve introduced fresh exceptions that would shield judges, members of the judiciary, the public service commission, and the governor of the central bank from the changes.

These officials, according to House finance committee chair Christiana Erotokritou, are considered constitutionally protected and therefore cannot be subject to the new pension rules. Legal advice from the attorney general has further complicated the issue. The attorney general’s office warned that Parliament may be overstepping its powers by regulating pensions that fall under the executive’s control. A clause proposing to limit pension payments to a minimum of €500 has also been flagged as a possible violation of property rights.

Originally, the reforms aimed to end the practice of multiple pensions and create a single, fairer retirement system for all state officials, past, present, and future. But now, critics say the entire effort is unravelling.

“The law is losing its meaning,” warned Dipa MP Marinos Moushiouttas, who pointed out that every round of amendments seems to further erode the core intention.

“We started by excluding former officials, then current ones, and now future ones. Soon, no one will be left.”

He also slammed Parliament for rejecting the government’s original bill, which he argued was a clearer and stronger option. As it stands, even if the amended law passes today, it may still be challenged in the courts, or sent to the Supreme Constitutional Court by the president.

In recent years, several former officials have successfully sued the state to regain their multiple pensions, setting legal precedents that make further challenges likely.