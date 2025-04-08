All key state benefits will be paid earlier than usual to help vulnerable groups meet seasonal expenses, social welfare services said on Tuesday.

In a coordinated effort, the department in addition to the welfare benefit management service, and the department for social integration of those with disabilities have arranged for early transfers of regular and special allowances.

The goal is to ease the financial burden during Easter, when spending traditionally rises.

According to an official announcement, the guaranteed minimum income will be deposited into recipients’ accounts on Monday. Meanwhile, the monthly public assistance benefit will be processed on Tuesday, with cheques issued or redeemable between April 11 and 15.

The final round of early payments will land on April 16, covering a range of Easter-related and family support schemes. These include the Easter grant for low-income pensioners, the monthly child allowance for families with three or more children, the single parent family allowance, and the honorary monthly allowance for WWII veterans and widows.