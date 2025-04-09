Press freedom could face serious setbacks as multiple bills and proposals threatening journalistic independence are currently under discussion, the Cyprus journalists’ union (Esk) and the journalism ethics committee warned on Wednesday.

The warning was issued during a parliamentary discussion on the 2024 European Commission’s rule of law report, which highlighted growing concerns about media freedom in the country. George Frangos, president of the journalist union ESK, expressed his full agreement with the European Commission’s report, which placed Cyprus 65th in the global press freedom rankings, down from 55th.

“This decline is deeply concerning,” Frangos said, pointing to the need for urgent reforms to safeguard the media landscape.

Among the proposed changes is a bill aiming to align Cyprus with the European press freedom regulation. However, Frangos and other journalists claim the draft law lacks sufficient consultation and distorts the core principles of the European regulation. The bill grants the attorney-general the authority to lift the confidentiality of journalistic sources, a provision that critics argue undermines investigative journalism.

Frangos also emphasised the importance of transparency regarding media ownership, which is identified as a key issue in the European report. He called for stricter regulations to prevent media concentration in the hands of a few, which could threaten pluralism. Additionally, he urged the government to ensure that media ownership structures are disclosed, as many changes in ownership go unreported to relevant authorities.

The allocation of state advertising was another significant concern raised during the committee discussion.

Frangos argued that the criteria for distributing government advertising funds must be clear, measurable and transparent. He warned that biased distribution could favour certain media outlets over others, potentially threatening the financial stability of independent journalism in Cyprus.

On public access to government information, Frangos noted that while legislation exists, it is often not implemented effectively due to bureaucratic hurdles and lack of accountability in public institutions. He reported that the Cyprus Journalists’ Union frequently receives complaints from journalists facing obstacles when requesting public documents.

Furthermore, Frangos highlighted several bills under consideration that could restrict journalistic content. He specifically referred to a bill regarding defamation that had sparked widespread international backlash before being temporarily halted. The bill, which would have made it easier to sue journalists for defamation, had drawn protests from organisations such as the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe and Reporters Without Borders.

Another controversial piece of legislation is a proposed bill from the ministry of interior, allegedly aimed at protecting journalists and their sources. However, Frangos criticised the bill for failing to adhere to the spirit of European regulations, as it lacks public consultation and proposes the lifting of source protection without adequate safeguards.

“This bill could endanger investigative journalism by allowing authorities to breach source confidentiality too easily,” he said.

The discussion also touched upon restrictions on election-related polling, with new proposals limiting both the conduct of polls and how they are presented to the public. Frangos urged lawmakers to reconsider these provisions, emphasising that journalists should be free to decide how to report on polling results without unnecessary interference.

In a passionate conclusion, Frangos called on lawmakers to remain vigilant against legislative changes that could undermine press freedom. He warned that the proposed legal changes could create a dangerous precedent that might stifle journalistic independence in Cyprus.

Echoing these concerns, Eleni Kotziamani, president of the journalism ethics committee, stressed that although the report suggests constitutional protection for journalists, the reality in Cyprus is far from secure. She pointed to the defamation bill, which remains under consideration despite significant opposition, and warned that it could infringe upon freedom of expression.

The general director of CyBC, Thanasis Tsokos, also expressed his support for the concerns raised, noting that a public consultation on the proposed harmonisation law will take place on April 15. Tsokos stressed the importance of involving all relevant stakeholders in this discussion, including media organisations, to ensure a balanced and fair outcome.