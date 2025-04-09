An air traffic control strike in Greece has affected 31 flights to and from Cyprus’ airports to and from those in Athens and Salonica, Hermes Airports said on Wednesday.

Due to the strike, 27 flights were cancelled for Larnaca airport and four for Paphos.

Seven flights have been rescheduled.

Hermes Airports urges passengers to follow live updates on its site and contact the airlines directly for additional information.

A strike by Greek workers on Wednesday left ferries docked at ports, flights to and from the country grounded and trains at a standstill, with Greece’s largest trade unions demanding higher wages to cope with rising living costs.