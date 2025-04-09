Disy president Annita Demetriou urged immediate action on Wednesday to address Cyprus’ worsening water crisis.

Speaking at a meeting in Pindarou, Demetriou stressed the importance of tackling the issue head-on, saying, “We must all understand the problem, talk to the public honestly, and rally to solve it.”

Demetriou’s remarks came as Cyprus faces a growing water shortage, with concerns that the situation could soon worsen. She reassured the public that the crisis “can and must be avoided” if swift and coordinated efforts are made.

The Disy leader also highlighted the party’s proactive stance on the issue.

“We have proposed a series of institutional measures to better manage the water crisis and ensure that we do not reach day zero,” Demetriou stated. This reference to “day zero”, the point at which water supplies run dry, underscored the urgency of the situation.

The meeting, which brought together MPs from the environment and agriculture committees, members of the monitoring council, and experts from various fields, was an important step in formulating a solution. Demetriou noted that technocratic proposals and strategies for addressing the crisis would be reviewed in the coming days.

“Immediate response options are on the table, and we will continue to explore every avenue to protect our water resources,” she concluded.