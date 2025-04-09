The director of the water development department (WDD) gave assurances on Wednesday that there are no current discharges from the Vati sewage treatment plant, despite the facility operating beyond its intended capacity.

Speaking during a parliamentary session of the House environment committee, the WDD director, Giorgos Kazantzis, confirmed that tests taken outside the station show no active wastewater releases, except for a few isolated incidents in the past.

“These were traced to a drainage pipe, which has now been permanently sealed,” he said.

Kazantzis explained that the plant was originally designed to treat wastewater from small industrial units in the area. However, over time, it began receiving much larger quantities than planned. He attributed this surge to the facility’s lower treatment fee, which made it a more attractive option than other stations. As a result, the station has exceeded its operational limits. He added that the department has already started the process of increasing the fees to reduce the load.

The discussion came amid growing concerns over pollution in the Polemidia reservoir and the associated health and environmental risks. Although no immediate threat was identified, the situation has prompted close monitoring and a call for long-term solutions.

The director of the environment department, Theodoulos Mesimeris, also addressed the committee. He said the issue was more severe during October and November last year, but has since subsided. At present, the pollution is limited, with reduced flow and a distinct reddish-brown colour caused by runoff from the former landfill nearby.

Last month, officers from the department removed leachate, contaminated liquid waste, that had gathered in a tank at the site of the old landfill. Mesimeris confirmed that this work would continue whenever the tank begins to fill up again. The liquid is transported to the WDD’s treatment plant for safe processing. However, the restoration of the former landfill site, which falls under the Agriculture Ministry’s responsibility, remains pending.

During the session, the committee chair, Charalambos Theopemptou, raised concerns over the lack of progress in the rehabilitation efforts.

Separately, the environment department recently closed another pipeline, which had been discharging large volumes of fresh, grey sewage into a nearby river. In cooperation with the local authority in Paramytha, steps have now been taken to plan restoration efforts and prevent further contamination.

While the immediate danger appears to have been contained, officials acknowledged that the system is under stress. Urgent measures, such as fee adjustments and infrastructure upgrades, are needed to prevent long-term environmental damage.