Eurogate Container Terminal Limassol has successfully completed the expansion and upgrade of the yard at the container terminal in the port of Limassol, increasing the facility’s total capacity to approximately 12,000 TEU.

According to the company, this move “significantly enhances the terminal’s overall capability and its ability to support Cyprus’ commercial needs”.

It also said that “the project marks an important milestone in the company’s broader investment plan”.

Eurogate, which manages the container terminal at Limassol Port, has so far invested more than €36 million to improve equipment, safety, service quality, and digital transformation.

Moreover, since Eurogate CTL took over the terminal’s management in 2017, revenues to the Republic of Cyprus from concession fees have reached €313.91 million by 2024.

“During this period”, the company continued, “there has also been a notable increase in container throughput”.

Following the first phase of investment in infrastructure and equipment, Eurogate’s focus for the next two years will be on further enhancing services, with an emphasis on digitalisation and security.

Notably, the company is preparing to implement Twin Sim technology, which will use artificial intelligence algorithms to enable interactive visualisation and optimal yard operations.

Other upcoming innovations include the operation of an automated entry gate using X-ray systems, the introduction of a more advanced reefer container management system, and the installation of Optical Character Recognition (OCR) cameras on cranes and other key areas of the terminal.

“The container terminal at the port of Limassol has the potential to become a major trade hub with direct connections to Greece, Egypt, Italy, Lebanon, Malta, the United Kingdom, and Northern Europe,” said Alexandros Demetriades, Chief Operating Officer of Eurogate Container Terminal Limassol.

“Cyprus’ strategic location, combined with its security, political stability and the terminal’s high productivity indicators, are important advantages for increasing traffic,” he added.

Demetriades also said that “for Eurogate CTL, the modernisation of the container terminal is a strategic objective, and we have developed a comprehensive investment plan to this end”.

“For the period 2025–2026, our plans include further upgrading of the terminal using new technologies and artificial intelligence,” he stated.

“Another strategic priority is the sustainable development of the port industry, the implementation of ESG criteria, and support for the local community,” he added.

Demetriades also mentioned that the company is participating in three co-funded programmes. These include the AeRos Project, the CY-Trust Project, and DecarbonLim.

Eurogate also noted that it currently employs 200 people in Cyprus.

It pointed out that its goal is to “contribute significantly to the development of the Cypriot economy”.

In this context, the company said that it “continues to work on improving terminal infrastructure and services, as well as increasing cargo volume.”

Finally, it should be mentioned that the Eurogate Group is Europe’s largest independent container terminal operator, handling around 11 million TEUs across 11 terminals in Germany, Italy, Morocco, Portugal, and Cyprus.