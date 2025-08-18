A fire covering roughly three hectares of dry grass, wild vegetation, trees and waste in the livestock area of Tseri, Nicosia was contained, authorities said on Monday.

Four fire engines from Nicosia responded. They were supported by one engine from the forestry department, the game and fauna service, volunteers from SupportCY, and five private excavators already working in the area.

The blaze was close to the site of a separate fire that broke out earlier on Monday morning.

That earlier incident was brought under control after burning about two hectares of similar vegetation and waste.

An abandoned building was also affected in the morning fire.

Fire crews remain at the scene to secure the perimeter and prevent any flare-ups.