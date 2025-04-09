Emergency services have been deployed since noon on Wednesday to contain a fire in the rugged area of Potamia, where strong winds are fanning the flames.

The blaze is currently under control, though there have been some flare-ups. Fortunately, no residential areas are at risk, confirmed Koulla Mesaritou, deputy press officer of the fire service.

The fire service received the call around 12.40pm. A large response followed, with five fire engines from the fire service, two from the forestry department, and four portable firefighting units manned by ten civil defence personnel. Additionally, a water tanker and a bulldozer were sent by the district administration.

Personnel have been recalled to assist, while two firefighting aircraft from the forestry department made water drops from the air. These planes were released at around 3pm as the fire was nearing containment.

So far, the fire has scorched three hectares of dry grass and wild vegetation. Fire crews are tackling some hotspots and will remain on-site through the night to ensure the fire is fully extinguished.