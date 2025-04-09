A long-awaited update to Cyprus’ family law was “absolutely necessary” to safeguard children’s rights, the commissioner for the protection of the rights of the child, Despo Michaelidou-Livaniou, said on Wednesday.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency, Michaelidou welcomed the proposed amendment regulating parental relations, stressing that the state has a duty to shield children from harm. The bill, now under discussion in House’s legal affairs Committee, aims to put the child’s best interests at the heart of custody and parental decisions.

“This amendment was needed,” she said.

“It was delayed, and it’s time the law is reviewed and put on the right footing.”

The commissioner underlined that her office submitted comments on the draft legislation and was pleased to see most of its recommendations adopted. However, some concerns remain unresolved, particularly around cases where parents place children in private care, without state oversight.

“We pointed out areas that still require a different approach,” she explained, adding that it was not yet clear how certain parts of the bill would be modified during parliamentary debate.

“The state is obliged to protect children,” Michaelidou responded to public criticism over the potential removal of children from their families. “No child should remain with abusive parents,” she said.

“Children must not suffer physically or emotionally because of their parents’ actions. If a parent is unfit, the state must intervene.”

She emphasised that this duty stems not only from national law but also from binding international treaties – including the European Convention on Human Rights and the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. “This is not optional,” she added. “We cannot leave children in the hands of unsuitable or harmful parents.”

The bill continues to be reviewed by lawmakers, with further amendments expected before it is brought to a vote in the House of Representatives.

The justice ministry has been given a one-month deadline to conclude consultations on a key bill regarding parent-child relations, following a meeting on Wednesday with the House legal committee.

The bill, part of broader family law reforms, is seen as vital in shaping modern legislation that addresses current societal needs. Fotiini Tsiridou, the deputy chairperson of the committee, stressed the importance of comprehensive consultations with relevant stakeholders, ensuring that their views are incorporated into the draft law.

“The aim is to develop a legislative framework that reflects the realities of contemporary society,” she said, underlining the need for input from all relevant parties.

This bill is one of eight pieces of legislation included in a broader family law reform package. Four of these bills were passed by the House two years ago, while discussions are now progressing on the remaining four, with particular focus on the parent-child relations law.

Tsiridou acknowledged the “significant delay” in the ministry’s consultation process, which has hindered the creation of a comprehensive text that incorporates the perspectives of all involved bodies.

“A one-month extension has been granted to ensure that previously unconsulted stakeholders, such as the psychologists’ council and the social workers’ association, are properly heard,” she explained, adding that their contributions are critical to the development of the bill.

In addition, stakeholders have been given a one-week deadline to submit written submissions to the Ministry of Justice and the legal committee. The ministry now has one month to complete the consultation process.

Tsiridou emphasised that further delays should be avoided, with the protection of children’s welfare being the highest priority. She referred to recent cases of child abuse, whether physical, psychological, or sexual, highlighting that such situations are unacceptable and must be addressed with urgency.

“It is crucial that legislation is passed to safeguard children and ensure their protection,” she concluded.