A large street fight in Limassol on Thursday night led to the arrest of seven people, police said. All are due in court this morning.

According to the police, the incident happened at around 9:30pm in the Zakaki area. Officers from the Limassol crime prevention unit went to the scene after receiving information about a disturbance. They found around 50 people involved in a fight.

Police said that when patrol cars arrived, those involved ran away. Officers arrested seven people on the spot. They are accused of offences of fighting and causing a public disturbance.

Two of the suspects were found carrying wooden bats. The weapons were taken as evidence.

The suspects are expected to appear before Limassol district court on Friday. Police said a criminal case will be filed immediately for the offences they are alleged to have committed.

While the motive for the fight remains unclear, police investigations are ongoing. Authorities have not yet said if further arrests are expected.

The incident adds to recent concerns over public safety in the area, with police stepping up patrols in some Limassol neighbourhoods. Investigators are looking into whether the fight was planned or linked to previous disputes.