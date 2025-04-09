The police have issued a warning about yet another scam, this time about scammers posing as the Cyprus Post and calling on people to pay postal fees.

The scammers inform potential victims that their parcels cannot be delivered due to insufficient information and encourage them to fill in their details by following a link.

People are urged not to disclose personal details in any links online.

The police said scammers are still sending out messages for unpaid fines.

People are informed that the police do not contact people by SMS and are advised not to click on any links or enter personal or bank account information.