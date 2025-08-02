The municipality of Polis Chrysochous has cancelled the only bid it received to operate its local campsite and has decided to re-launch the tender. The move follows a decision by the municipal council after the first call for tenders failed to produce a valid offer.

Mayor Yiotis Papachristofi told Cyprus News Agency that the sole bidder in the original round, which closed on July 4 and was later extended by 10 days, was disqualified. The offer was deemed invalid because the required guarantee document was not submitted.

As a result, the Polis Chrysochous municipal council has agreed to re-issue the tender. Interested parties now have until the end of August to submit their bids.

The mayor said that if no valid offers are received in this second round, the council will reconsider its position and look into other possible solutions. He noted that the council remains committed to reviving the site, which has been closed for two years.

According to Papachristofi, the planned construction work for the renovation is estimated at €2.19 million, not including VAT. The overall project, including the operation of the campsite, is valued at around €2.3 million.

Based on the terms of the tender, the contract to be signed with the successful bidder will last for 25 years. The annual rent is set at €60,000, with a 5 per cent increase every two years. If awarded, the contract will run until February 28, 2055.

However, the initial contract period extends until 2040, with the option of renewal for an additional 15 years. This structure aims to offer flexibility while ensuring long-term stability for the operator.

The campsite, once a popular holiday spot for both locals and tourists, has remained closed since 2023. The site had deteriorated significantly after a lengthy dispute between the municipality and the previous private operator.

Following years of legal battles, the two sides reached an agreement, and the site officially returned to the municipality on November 10, 2023. Since then, the area has been idle, despite its past success as a well-loved coastal retreat.

The local authority hopes that the reissued tender will attract serious investors to restore the site and bring life back to this once-thriving part of Polis Chrysochous.