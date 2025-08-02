Russia’s foreign ministry has named Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides and House Speaker Annita Demetriou in a new online list highlighting what it describes as hostile language from Western officials.

The list, published under the title “Examples of Russophobic Expressions”, presents statements by politicians, diplomats, journalists and other public figures from countries that support Ukraine. According to the Russian government, these statements reflect a form of “hate speech” against Russia.

Statements from both Cypriot officials were made during official events in 2024 and focus on international law, human rights, and support for Ukraine.

President Nikos Christodoulides is quoted from a press conference held in Nicosia on March 27, 2024, after meeting with Estonian President Alar Karis. In his statement, he said:

“Two years after the start of the illegal Russian invasion and its continuing aggression, we declare once again that lawlessness must not prevail. We must safeguard Ukraine’s future as a sovereign, free and prosperous state, and it is essential to defend these principles without exception. To this end, we confirmed today that we remain on the side of Ukraine and, of course, on the right side of history.”

House Speaker Annita Demetriou is cited for two separate public remarks.

In Nicosia on March 10, 2024, during a meeting with Belarusian opposition figure Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, she stated:

“Cyprus condemns in the strongest possible terms every violation of international law, democracy, human rights, and the rule of law, wherever it occurs. We have one more reason to remain committed to these principles, which have been brutally violated in our own country for fifty years due to the invasion and continued occupation of Cypriot territory by Turkey, territory which is also EU territory. The Republic of Cyprus fully implements the sanctions adopted by the EU against the Lukashenko regime in Belarus, as well as against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.”

Later, on April 22, 2024 in Palma de Mallorca, addressing parliamentary leaders from EU member states, she said:

“Global peace cannot be ensured without strong political leadership from the European Union. The Russian invasion of Ukraine was a troubling sign for EU security, while the crisis in the Middle East further reinforced the need for decisive action. The EU’s response to any crisis must always be united and correct, whether it concerns the Putin regime, the Lukashenko regime, occupation, human rights violations, ethnic cleansing, or whether it concerns Gaza, Ukraine, Cyprus, Nagorno-Karabakh or Serbia. However many years may pass, we do not have the right to forget, and we must not stop the struggle.”

The Russian foreign ministry did not include any explanation or notification to the Cypriot government regarding the creation of the list. As of Saturday, there has been no official response from Nicosia.

The list also contains quotes from Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis, and former President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, among others. This suggests a broader Russian effort to track and compile public criticism from leaders of Western and allied nations.

Cyprus, a member of the European Union, has aligned its foreign policy with EU positions since the start of the war in Ukraine in 2022. While the country has traditionally had strong diplomatic and economic ties with Russia, it has supported EU sanctions and provided humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

The publication of the list appears to underline growing diplomatic friction between Russia and the West. Analysts say the move may be intended as a political signal rather than a concrete policy shift, though its long-term implications remain uncertain.