Proceedings had initially been delayed on Friday morning due to a technical fault with the sound recording equipment at the military court building, which is located at the Turkish Cypriot security forces command’s headquarters in the northern Nicosia suburb of Neapoli.

Due to this, the hearing was eventually held at northern Nicosia’s main courthouse in the capital’s walled city.

They had been held in custody since their arrest on July 19, and were brought before the military court to answer accusations that one of them had entered the north illegally two days prior to their arrest, and that the other four had aided and abetted that alleged illegal entry.

Prosecutors have alleged that when the five entered the north from the Strovilia crossing point, near Famagusta, on July 17, only four identity cards were handed over to the police on duty at the crossing point.

As such, they claim, one of the five entered the north illegally, and the other four aided and abetted them.

The prosecution had demanded that all five be ordered to remain in custody for a period not exceeding three months pending a trial, with two of the five already having been handed such a remand in a civilian court in Trikomo on Thursday, while the defence argued that the remaining three should be released on bail.

The two who had been remanded on Thursday also face charges of privacy violations, trespassing, and breaching the peace.

All five will now be held in the north’s central prison, near the Nicosia district village of Neo Chorio, until their next court date on August 14.

More to follow…