Veteran photojournalist Stelios Papastylianou died on Tuesday afternoon after suffering a heart attack. He was 73.

The Union of Cyprus Journalists said Papastylianou was “a well-known and respected colleague who was characterised by his hard work and dedication”.

It said “he was highly regarded among journalistic circles for his sociability, pleasant demeanour and willingness to help anyone in need.”

“Stelios Papastylianou never missed a single important event in the modern history of Cyprus. He was always there to capture it with his lens and his professional mastery. An important ‘decoration’ in his career was his arrest by the occupying forces during the massive anti-occupation women’s marches in 1989,” the union added.

Papastylianou started his career soon after the 1974 Turkish invasion and worked for Machi and Simerini newspapers, as well as To Periodiko magazine. After 1999, he worked freelance.