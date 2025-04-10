Where do you live?

I share my time between Limassol (Cyprus), Tuapse (Russia) and Torino (Italy).

What did you have for breakfast?

I usually just have coffee. I try to eat something before training, such as avocado toast.

Describe your perfect day.

A perfect day would include training and plenty of sleep to restore my energy, then go out at midday to meet friends.

Best book ever read?

The Garnet Bracelet by Alexander Kuprin. It was my grandmother’s favourite book and I had the opportunity to study it in depth at Russian school in Cyprus. It talks about love. A poor man is so consumed by his love for a princess that when he realises there is no hope he commits suicide. The princess then realises what may have been.

Best childhood memory?

Going on a week’s holiday with my family every summer.

What is always in your fridge?

Milk and chocolate.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

I listen to Circassian music.

What’s your spirit animal?

The elephant. I feel an affinity to squirrels, owls and elephants. When I was little, I chose the animals I liked beginning with the initial of my name. So, it was squirrels or skiouros in Greek, elephant or (slon) in Russian and owl or (sava) in Russian. But I feel closer to the elephant. I used to read a lot about elephants and my dream is to visit countries where they live.

What are you most proud of?

My family. No matter what happens, they are always there for me and support me. I am proud to have such parents for the way they raised me and supported me in sports.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

I watch Turkish series because of the love and drama.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

My grandmother from my mother’s side. She died a few months before I was born. I always heard good stories about her and she gave her blessings for me to be called Sofia.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

As an athlete I always say that whatever happened is in the past. If I could go back, though, I would not push myself so hard to train when I was injured.

What is your greatest fear?

To lose my parents.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

If I knew the future, I would tell myself, “Bravo, Sofia, you are on the right track”. If I didn’t know what was to come, I would still be proud of myself for always being disciplined in my studies and sport, so I would say the same thing.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone.

If he didn’t look after himself, if our way of life was different, for example if he smoked or consumed alcohol or kept bad company.

If the world is ending in 24 hours, what would you do?

I would immediately go to my parents and spend the time with my family, having a nice time and not thinking that it will all be over in a few hours.

Sofia participated in the 2024 Paris Olympics, has twice been national champion and was the 2020 European junior bronze medallist