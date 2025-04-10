The mayor of Akamas on Thursday sounded the alarm over plans to build a dam in the environmentally sensitive area of Ai Vouni, warning of serious dangers to local communities and natural habitats.

In a strongly worded letter, mayor Marinos Lambrou urged the planning and zoning department, the Paphos permitting department, and the environmental protection agency to reject the application for planning permission. He described the project as both dangerous and inappropriate for the mountainous location.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), Lambrou called the proposal “unprecedented”. He questioned the logic of placing a rainwater retention dam high in the hills, when nearby communities, including the traditional core of Peyia, lie further downhill.

“What happens during extreme weather? What if the dam fails?” he asked, pointing to the growing frequency of severe storms.

“We would mourn victims and suffer disasters,” he said.

The mayor’s concerns go beyond public safety. He stressed that the proposed site lies within a conservation zone and borders a protected forest. Parts of the area also fall within the EU’s Natura 2000 network, aimed at preserving biodiversity.

Lambrou criticised what he sees as a lack of responsiveness from state authorities.

“Some departments refuse to face reality and turn a deaf ear to the agonising cries of the local authority,” he said.

He also raised questions about the decision-making process, claiming that the permit is moving forward despite strong opposition from residents and environmental groups.

“There is pressure to approve this project, even though it threatens the land and the people who live here,” he added.

The mayor’s intervention adds new weight to the growing resistance to the dam, which critics say undermines both safety and sustainability.

Authorities have yet to respond publicly to his letter.