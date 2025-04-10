A chief prison warden was arrested in a police operation early on Thursday. Three other people were also taken in. They include a police officer, a convict and a private citizen.

All four were arrested under court warrants. The operation was carried out by officers from police headquarters.

The arrests are linked to a corruption investigation. The offences include abuse of power, corruption and accepting public office unlawfully.

The chief warden works for the prisons department. Their exact role in the case has not yet been made public.

The suspects are expected to appear before Nicosia District Court later today. Police will ask the court to issue detention orders.

The case is being handled by CID headquarters. Investigations are still ongoing.

Officials have not ruled out more arrests. Further updates are expected soon.