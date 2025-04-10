The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has imposed a €200,000 settlement on Cyprus Investment Firm (CIF) Colmex Pro Ltd for possible violations of investment services legislation.

The settlement, already paid by the company, stems from a supervisory review covering the period between January 17, 2021, and February 24, 2023.

“CySEC, under article 37(4) of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission Law of 2009, has the power to reach a settlement for any violation or possible violation, act or omission for which there is reasonable ground to believe that it took place in violation of the provisions of CySEC’s supervised legislation,” the commission said.

The Housing Price Index in Cyprus recorded a quarterly decline of 1 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to the third quarter of the same year, according to a preliminary estimate released by the statistical service this week..

This represents the largest quarterly decrease since the fourth quarter of 2022, marking a notable shift in the trajectory of property values on the island.

The service noted that the index stood at 112.47 points for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Cyprus-based startup Bolsterup, a digital platform designed to connect the construction sector, has announced the successful completion of a €500,000 funding round led by Uni.Fund.

Uni.Fund a distinguished European investment fund that backs high-potential technology startups, with a focus on the European market.

According to the announcement, this investment “marks a significant milestone for Bolsterup, reinforcing its mission to modernise how construction professionals showcase their work, connect with key stakeholders, and unlock new business opportunities”.

Cyprus has the potential to become a leading global hub for business and shipping, shipowner Polys Hajioannou said during his visit to New York for the Capital Link Cyprus Business Forum.

The event was mainly to strengthen ties between Cyprus and the international investment community.

Speaking to an audience of industry leaders, investors and government officials, Hajioannou showed a clear picture of Cyprus’ strategic advantages, not only in the maritime sector, but also as a competitive, reliable base for international business.

President Nikos Christodoulides this week met with Luke Kowalski, Senior Vice president for Corporate Affairs and Compliance at Oracle, with the meeting focusing on Cyprus’ digital transition.

Specifically, the meeting examined how Oracle can support Cyprus in this effort, particularly in terms of developing cloud infrastructure and advancing the broader transformation of the country and its economy.

According to a LinkedIn post by government spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis, the meeting with Oracle’s leadership focused on how the company could contribute to Cyprus’ digital future and help advance the country’s strategic goals.

Motor vehicle registrations in Cyprus dropped 4.5 per cent in the first quarter of 2025, compared to the same period last year, despite a rise in March, according to data released by the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat) on Wednesday.

A total of 12,256 vehicles were registered between January and March 2025, down from 12,827 in the same period of 2024.

However, March saw a 4.3 per cent increase year-on-year, with 4,422 vehicles registered, up from 4,238 in March 2024.

Six in ten young people in Cyprus see finding a job as their biggest challenge, while a quarter are worried about the country’s future and one in five say starting a family is a serious concern, according to a new nationwide survey.

These are the findings of the 6th Neo-Barometer, an annual survey by the Cyprus Youth Organisation (Onek), carried out on its behalf by the IMR research unit at the University of Nicosia.

The results were presented at a press conference on Wednesday. The survey was conducted using a random sampling method and included 1,000 participants aged between 14 and 35.

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) moved lower on Wednesday at midday, with the general index down 0.84 per cent at 223.66 points by 12:57.

The FTSE/CySE 20 Index also fell 0.84 per cent to 135.24 points, while the value of transactions stood at €226,366.

Most sub-indices recorded losses. The main market declined 0.99 per cent, the alternative market 0.29 per cent, and the investment market 2.82 per cent, while the hotel sector remained unchanged.

Bank of Cyprus led trading with €129,842 and a 1.14 per cent drop, followed by Hellenic Bank (€49,615, unchanged), Demetra Investment (€34,564, down 2.79 per cent), Atlantic Insurance (€4,800, down 3.23 per cent), and Logicom (€3,669, up 1.14 per cent).

At that time, 7 stocks were down, 3 up, and 4 unchanged, with 88 transactions recorded.