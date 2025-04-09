President Nikos Christodoulides this week met with Luke Kowalski, Senior Vice president for Corporate Affairs and Compliance at Oracle, with the meeting focusing on Cyprus’ digital transition.

Specifically, the meeting examined how Oracle can support Cyprus in this effort, particularly in terms of developing cloud infrastructure and advancing the broader transformation of the country and its economy.

According to a LinkedIn post by government spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis, the meeting with Oracle’s leadership focused on how the company could contribute to Cyprus’ digital future and help advance the country’s strategic goals.

“The conversation also covered the creation of a skills development initiative, which aims to develop local technology talent and support job placements,” Letymbiotis mentioned.

He added that Cyprus seeks to act as a regional hub in the wider Eastern Mediterranean, capitalising on its geostrategic position and dynamic technological development.

“Cyprus offers not only a favourable environment for the development of such projects — through tax incentives, stability and talent , but also a strong political will for long-term partnerships with technology leaders such as Oracle,” he said.

The government’s ambition, Letymbiotis added, is to make Cyprus a model of digital governance and a gateway for digital services and innovation in the wider region.