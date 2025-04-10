A lorry driver was rushed to Paphos general hospital on Wednesday after his vehicle veered off the road and overturned into a ditch, severing an electricity pole in the process.

The incident occurred shortly before 10am on the Paphos–Polis Chrysochous road, near the village of Stroumpi. According to the fire service, they received an emergency call at 09.47 reporting a serious road traffic accident involving an articulated lorry.

Initial reports suggest the lorry, which was transporting sand, lost control and veered off course. It struck an electricity pole belonging to the electricity authority of Cyprus (EAC), cutting it down, before toppling into a roadside ditch.

The driver had reportedly exited the vehicle before emergency services arrived. He was quickly taken to Paphos general hospital for treatment. His condition remains unknown at this stage.

Firefighters arrived on the scene with a rescue team, a fire engine, and specialised equipment. They disconnected the lorry’s battery to prevent a fire hazard, used tree-cutting tools to clear obstructing vegetation, and worked to ensure the road was safe for other drivers.

Police officers and a team from the EAC also attended the scene. The local authority assisted in managing the cleanup operation and restoring road safety.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.