The House on Thursday enacted legislation creating the office of the patients advocate – a comprehensive mechanism to receive, process and make determinations on complaints filed by patients.

Two relevant government bills were passed: one establishing the institution of the advocate, the other abolishing the institution of the Gesy Commissioner.

The second bill was crucial, in that the authorities vested in the Gesy Commissioner are now shared between the patients advocate and the health ministry.

Lobbyists – organisations supporting patients’ rights – had specifically called for this, to avoid any overlap between the Gesy Commissioner and the newly instituted patients advocate.

The law establishes the office of the patients advocate. Though an ‘independent’ office, it is a political appointment, with the person appointed by the president of the day.

The patients advocate will effectively act as the coordinator. Reporting to his or her office will be patients’ rights functionaries, themselves placed in hospitals, doctors’ offices or any space where healthcare services are provided.

In addition, patients’ rights committees are established in each district.

The patients advocate will have jurisdiction over healthcare provided both inside and outside Gesy.

Patients’ rights groups have been calling for such a mechanism for years.