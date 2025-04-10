A law firm has accused members of Larnaca’s police force of unlawfully arresting and mistreating a teenage boy, calling the incident a “serious breach of justice” that must be addressed at the highest level.

In a strongly worded statement issued late Wednesday, the Paris Loizou law firm alleged that the teenager, a client of the firm, was subjected to degrading and inhumane treatment by a small group of police officers during an arrest near his home on Tuesday night.

According to the complaint, the boy was taken into custody without explanation being provided to his parents. The law firm claims the arrest was made by a team from the Larnaca police directorate, who arrived in force and placed the minor in handcuffs.

The firm says that during the incident, several unlawful actions were committed, allegedly under the command of a senior officer. It further claims there is video evidence from the scene that supports these accusations.

“These are scenes of inhuman treatment,” said the law office.

“After concealing the identity of our underage client, we consider it necessary to release the footage to show both the criminal and disciplinary offences committed by police officers. Other minors must be protected from suffering the same fate.”

The statement stresses that the alleged behaviour is not only unlawful but also defies logic in what should be a modern state governed by the rule of law. It adds that while the actions may reflect poorly on a few individuals, they should not overshadow the broader work of the Larnaca police directorate, which the firm acknowledged as largely commendable.

The firm also called for immediate action from the country’s top leadership.

“There can be no more excuses, not from the chief of police, not from the justice minister, and certainly not from the president himself, Nikos Christodoulides, a father, above all else. He must act without delay and within the framework of the law,” the statement concluded.

Authorities have yet to respond publicly to the claims. The alleged footage has not been made available at the time of writing.