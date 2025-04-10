A 41-year-old was arrested in Paphos on Wednesday for drink driving and other related offences.

The police said that at 10.50pm on Wednesday, the man was driving his car on Akamantos avenue, from Polis Chrysochous towards Latsi, when he lost control of his vehicle, which swerved off the road and overturned in a field.

The man, holding a learner’s licence, was found to be intoxicated and driving a car registered as immobilised, without insurance coverage or an MOT certificate.

The police arrested the man and took him to Paphos general hospital, where he is being guarded.