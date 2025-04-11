Ongoing developments in Syria “could have consequences for Cyprus”, European Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Suica said on Friday.

Speaking after a meeting with President Nikos Christodoulides and European Affairs Deputy Minister Marilena Raouna at the presidential palace, she expressed concern about the political situation in Syria amid talks between Turkey and Israel aimed at preventing “unwanted incidents” in the country.

“We will see how the situation in Syria evolves. We hope for the best,” Suica said.

On Cyprus’ place in the region, she said the island is “a very important country in the eastern Mediterranean and the wider region.

“Cyprus plays a major role in this Mediterranean region, and we cooperate on developments which have an impact both in the region and in Cyprus itself,” she said.

Christodoulides, meanwhile, said that one of the priorities of Cyprus holding the Council of the European Union’s rotating presidency in the first half of next year is to “bring the EU closer to the Mediterranean region and the wider Middle East”.

“The region faces many challenges, such as migration, but, at the same time, many opportunities are presenting themselves,” he said.

Christodoulides had last week promised that any lifting of sanctions on Syria “will not be permanent”, and that the Cypriot government’s future greenlighting of a lifting of sanctions “will depend on the developments we see on individual issues”.

He said the factors on which the temporary lifting of sanctions will include that the Syrian government be “inclusive”, that there be an end to “the civilian population being victims on the basis of their ethnic or religious origin”, and that international law prevail.

Previously, the government had called for a “swift de-escalation” after violence erupted in the Syrian coastal city of Latakia between Alawites loyal to the former regime of Bashar al-Assad and the country’s new interim government.

In February, Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos visited Damascus to meet both the country’s President Ahmed al-Sharaa and its Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani.

“The purpose of this visit was to express the Republic of Cyprus’ will to assist with a positive agenda, in a positive perspective for Syria after the fall of the Assad regime, both at a bilateral level and within the European Union,” he said at the time.